Reverend Louis Dunleavy was born Aug. 25, 1931, in Ireland.
He entered Major Seminary in 1950, and was educated at Ireland's National Seminary, Maynooth College and University College, Galway. He was ordained in June 1957.
His first eight years as a priest were spent in Ireland as an associate pastor and high school teacher.
In 1965, Dunleavy received a transfer to Florida. He spent 14 years as pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Daytona Beach.
He became pastor at Holy Redeemer in August 1989. He had spearheaded fund-raising efforts for building a pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school next to the church.
"His legacy is the school," said Linda Birchler, church administrator. "That was his mission here."
Rev. Dunleavy died in Ireland after a bout of cancer. He was 62.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
