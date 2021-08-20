Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Fr. Bamundo was ordained a deacon in 1982, and a priest on May 28, 1983 by Bishop Thomas Grady. He was assigned to St. Teresa Catholic Church in Titusville and served there as an associate pastor for 4 years.
His life and ministry were tragically cut short on the night of September 23, 1986, when he was stabbed to death in South Orlando. Fr. Bamundo is buried in Brooklyn, New York.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
