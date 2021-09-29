Rev. Joseph Aiden Nolan - October 5, 2015

Father Joseph Nolan, 79, who served as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach for 26 years, died Oct. 5, 2015.
Many parishioners who had known Father Nolan over the decades described him as a delightful human being. His faithful service will live on through his parishioners, young and older, thanks to his passionate work in inspiring youths.
"There were many things that were impressive about Father Nolan. One thing was his focus on the youths of our parish. He motivated the entire congregation to help support the youths, encourage and set an example for them," said parishioner Linda Fadden. "He always encouraged the youths to serve as altar servers, lectors, (extraordinary ministers of holy Communion), just trying to really let everyone know that the future of the Church is with all these young people."
Linda and her husband, Bill, became parishioners at Immaculate Conception because of Father Nolan 26 years ago where Bill found a true Irishman in Father Nolan. Ireland is where Father Nolan began a lifelong vocation to serve the community.
Father Nolan was born in Mullingar, Ireland, to Arthur Nolan, a police officer, and Mary Nolan, a teacher. At 17, he entered St. Kieran's College Seminary in Kilkenny, and was ordained at St. Canice Cathedral in Kilkenny May 31, 1960, by Bishop Patrick Collier. He served in England for eight years before coming to the Diocese of Orlando in 1968, where he would be the first priest to be incardinated into the newly established Diocese of Orlando.
Father Nolan served at St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Altamonte Springs, Ascension Parish in Melbourne, and as pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Kissimmee, where he oversaw the construction of a church building.
In 1989, Father Nolan was appointed pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach. He will be remembered there as a generous priest who raised money to help support Catholic education for the youths at Ascension Parish. He also demonstrated a powerful spirit to overcome all of life's challenges. Bill Fadden said he has never seen someone with more determination than his pastor.
"He had some health difficulties over the years, but he used those challenges to encourage me and other people with a message he often repeated, 'Never give in, never give up," he said. "That motto described him entirely. He never gave up on anything he set out to do."
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
