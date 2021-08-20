Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Fr. Schneider was ordained in Cleveland on May 28, 1956. He served some years in Cleveland parishes, and a hospital. He came to Orlando in 1970 and was assigned to St. Brendan’s Catholic Church in Ormond Beach, then St. James Parish in Lake Placid, then pastor of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mims, and finally at St. Joseph in Palm Bay.
Fr. Schneider died on September 27, 1995, and is buried at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
