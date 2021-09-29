Reverend Bernard Hickey became the Pastor of St. Lucie Parish in July 1965. By 1968, St. Lucie became part of the newly established Diocese of Orlando. Father Hickey proved to be a builder for the church with the beginning of construction of a new rectory and education building. In the ten year period from 1970 to 1980, the population of Port St. Lucie had grown from 330 to 17,000 people. Father Hickey had the foresight to begin a building fund program in 1978 with the thought to enlarge the original church.
Halfway through 1981, Father Hickey concluded that the daily -creasing challenges facing him at the parish were to much for his advancing years. With permission and blessing from Bishop Thomas J. Grady, Diocese of Orlando, Father Hickey retired on February 1, 1982.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
