Sr. Katherine Ann Durney, CBS, died on July 23 at the age of 97 of natural causes. She died in Marriottsville, Maryland, at her home on Marian Hall, the retirement home for the Sisters of Bon Secours, USA.
She was born in 1923 in Wilmington, Delaware. She attended St. Thomas–Lore & Bayard Grade School and Wilmington High School. A graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing in Wilmington, Delaware, Sr. Katherine was a registered nurse when she entered the Congregation of Bon Secours in 1946. She received her nursing home administrator license in 1977.
Over the years, Sr. Katherine, affectionately known as Sr. Kay, served as OR and night supervisor at Bon Secours Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, as director of nursing and assistant administrator at Villa Maria Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Miami, Florida, and as assistant administrator in Bon Secours Hospital in Grosse Pointe, Michigan.
In 1987, she became a certified pastoral care chaplain and, for several years, ministered to patients and residents in the Bon Secours Nursing Care Center in Ellicott City, Maryland. She also served in Virginia as chaplain at Bon Secours DePaul Hospital and Provincial Place of Norfolk. “It was a deeply rewarding and fulfilling experience to minister to people who hunger for love, compassion and the word of God,” said Sr. Katherine.
After Sr. Katherine retired in 2000, she volunteered at Bon Secours Assisted Living facility in Norfolk, Virginia, before continuing her retirement in Marriottsville.
Sr. Katherine served as president of the board of trustees of Bon Secours Hospital in Grosse Pointe in the early 1960s and as president of the board of trustees of Villa Maria from 1975-1985. She served as a provincial councilor for the Sisters of Bon Secours and as a member of the Sponsorship Task Force. Additionally, Sr. Katherine was on the board of directors of Bon Secours Hospital in Baltimore and Bon Secours Housing Inc.
At the time of her death, Sr. Katherine was residing on Marian Hall and enjoyed having meals with the other sisters and partaking in activities such a bingo, word games and crafts.
In this her 75th jubilee year, Sr. Katherine said, “My community has always been a source of strength and inspiration to me and has given me many opportunities to grow spiritually and professionally. My primary life source has been and continues to be prayer. What a wonderful life I have experienced as a sister of Bon Secours for 75 years.”
Area Leader of the Sisters of Bon Secours, USA, Sr. Elaine Davia describes Sr. Katherine by referring to this quote from Proverbs 31:10, “She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue.” Sr. Elaine continued, “Sr. Kay was loved and lived the Bon Secours charism of bringing good help to those in need.”
A wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at the Sisters of Bon Secours Chapel at 1525 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville, Maryland, followed by a Celebration of Life Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the attention of the Sisters of Bon Secours Community Fund and sent to 1525 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville, MD 21104.
Burial will take place in Richmond, Virginia, on Aug. 4 at 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Cavalry Cemetery at 1400 S. Randolph Street. Sr. Katherine wished to be buried next to her biological sister Sr. Elizabeth Durney, also a Sister of Bon Secours, who is buried in Richmond.
Sr. Katherine is survived by her nephews Henry Daniel Lemon and Marty Lemon and his wife Deborah Perala and her niece Pamela LeManico.
