Please pray for the repose of the soul of Sister Mary Ngoc-Minh Vu, ICM. Sister Mary Ngoc-Minh Vu was born March 19, 1937 in Vietnam. She entered the Sister of Incarnation-Consecration-Mission on January 19, 1950. Her religious formation and life was "underground" due to the repressions of the communist government in Vietnam. She took her perpetual vows on August 15, 1978. She retired from active ministry in 2008 and has been in residence at St. Philip Phan Van Minh in Orlando.
Funeral arrangements
All services will be held at St. Philip Phan Van Catholic Church, 15 W. Par Street, Orlando.
Thursday, September 9, 2021
6:30 p.m. - Mass
7:15 p.m. - Rosary and viewing
Friday, September 10, 2021
6:30 p.m. - Mass
7:15 p.m. - Vigil and viewing
Saturday, September 11, 2021
10:00 a.m. - Funeral Mass
Internment will be held at Queen of Angels Catholic Cemetery
1901 Queen of Angels Drive
Winter Park
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.