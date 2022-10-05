The youngest of seven children, Sister Marie Tougas was born May 17, 1930 to devoted Catholic parents in Pawtuxet, R.I. Growing up, two things were consistent — she wanted to become a teacher and wanted to enter religious life. Sister Tougas attended Catholic elementary schools in the U.S. and Canada, where she was influenced by the Sisters of St. Anne. Sister Tougas also attended St. Catherine Academy in Newport, R.I., where she was taught by the Sisters of St. Joseph, the first community which she joined. "When I was taught by the sisters, I noticed that they were very happy," Sister Tougas said. "I established a great relationship with them." Sister Tougas entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1948. She earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree in English. She also minored in education. She went on to teach for 42 years, specifically at Cathedral High School in Springfield, Mass. She also taught for several years in public schools. In the 1980s, Sister Tougas transferred to the Sisters for Christian Community, and served at a parish and in the local community. In 2003, Sister Tougas moved to Ormond Beach, and joined Prince of Peace Catholic Parish. There, she served as a Lector, Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, Minister to the Sick, and participated in a charismatic prayer group. She was also a member of the parish's Council of Catholic Women, where she served as vice president and also served as Community Concerns Coordinator and Spirituality Coordinator. "As a religious, I have experienced great joy in the wonder-filled protection and love of our Lord and our Blessed Mother Mary" Sister Tougas has said. "You have to spread that joy around. I just love to praise the Lord."
Funeral Arrangements are unknown at this time.
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.
May her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
