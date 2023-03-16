MIAMI  |  Another legendary figure in the history of the Church in Miami has died.

Sister John Norton: Born Dec. 18, 1924, entered the Adrian Dominican congregation June 24, 1948, died Feb. 7, 2023.

Sister John Norton, an Adrian Dominican who spent 50 years as teacher, assistant principal, principal, and coordinator of special events at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, died Feb. 7, 2023, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Michigan. She was 98 and in the 74th year of her religious profession.

