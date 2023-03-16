FORT LAUDERDALE  |  Sister Janet Rieden, a Franciscan religious who spent 53 years teaching at Cardinal Gibbons High School, has died after 69 years in religious life. She was 89, and died Feb. 8, 2023, at Ascension Villa Franciscan Place in Joliet, Illinois. 

Sister Janet Rieden, Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate: born Jan. 2, 1934, entered religious life Sept. 6, 1954, died Feb. 13, 2023.

Funeral services were held at her community’s Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home Feb. 16, followed by burial in the chapel at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, Illinois. 

