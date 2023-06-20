MIAMI GARDENS  |  A memorial Mass was celebrated at the Marian Center June 16, 2023, for Sister Carla Valentini, a Sister of St. Joseph Benedict Cottolengo who served there for 55 years.

Sister Carla died June 8, 2023, at the community’s mother house in Torino, Italy. She was one of the founding sisters of the Marian Center, a school for children and adults with developmental disabilities. She was among the group of 10 sisters from Italy who arrived in Miami in October 1963, at the request of Miami’s first archbishop, Coleman Carroll. She served there for all but 13 of her 68 years in religious life.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.