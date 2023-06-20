Sister Carla Valentini, marking 60 years with the Sisters of St. Joseph Benedict Cottolengo.
MIAMI GARDENS | A memorial Mass was celebrated at the Marian Center June 16, 2023, for Sister Carla Valentini, a Sister of St. Joseph Benedict Cottolengo who served there for 55 years.
Sister Carla died June 8, 2023, at the community’s mother house in Torino, Italy. She was one of the founding sisters of the Marian Center, a school for children and adults with developmental disabilities. She was among the group of 10 sisters from Italy who arrived in Miami in October 1963, at the request of Miami’s first archbishop, Coleman Carroll. She served there for all but 13 of her 68 years in religious life.
“I had the great pleasure of knowing her since 1990, and I will miss her warm smile and friendly demeanor,” said Sean Clancy, a longtime supporter of the Marian Center. “She made friends very easily and was much beloved by her students and clients.”
Sister Carla also was “very handy” and took care of the Marian Center’s 50-acre physical plant, Clancy said. “She had a mind like an engineer and no task was too much for her to handle. She ran the ceramic workshop for the adults and they produced beautiful pieces.”
Born May 12, 1936, in Chieti, Italy, Sister Carla entered religious life April 11, 1955, at the Little House of Divine Providence in Torino, in the Institute of St. Joseph Battista Cottolengo. She made her first profession May 4, 1957, and final profession Nov. 7, 1961. Two years later, she arrived in Miami and began attending classes, along with the others, at Barry College (University). They needed to revalidate their nursing and teaching degrees, learn English — which none of them knew — and accustom themselves to the American way of life.
After 55 years here, serving as a teacher and finally as director of campus operations at the Marian Center, Sister Carla retired to the motherhouse in Italy in April 2018.
Reflecting on her ministry after 60 years in religious life, she wrote that she had experienced the loss of the sisters with whom she shared all the hardships of the early days and the development of the mission in South Florida.
Those sisters included Sister Lucia Ceccotti, the community’s superior and driving force for most of those years, and another close collaborator, Sister Paola Nofori. Both died within months of each other: Sister Lucia in September 2013 and Sister Paola in July 2014.
“She lived a life of service and faith,” said Clancy. “We are honored to call her a friend and she was a living example of what it means to live a good Christian life. We will never forget her and we know she is up in heaven with Sister Lucia and Sister Paola.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.