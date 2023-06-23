Msgr. Frank C. McGrath

NAPLES  |  The Diocese of Venice is mourning the passing of Msgr. Frank C. McGrath, who had been serving as Chaplain at Ave Maria School of Law in Naples since 2014. He died June 10, 2023, in Naples. He was 78.

Born in 1944 in New Britain, Connecticut, and raised in Stratford, and he attended St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, Connecticut, and St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Maryland. He was Ordained to the Priesthood for the Diocese of Bridgeport, Connecticut, on May 9, 1970. For Bridgeport, the newly ordained priest served at several Parishes before being granted a leave of absence in 1977 to become Chaplain to the International Catholic Charismatic Renewal in Brussels. Msgr. McGrath then served at the Word of God Community and as Pastor of a Parish in Ann Arbor, Michigan, within the Diocese of Lansing, before returning to the Diocese of Bridgeport in 1993. There, he served in two additional Parishes and as Director of Clergy Personnel. In 2007, he was named Chaplain to His Holiness. 

