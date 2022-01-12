Karen Farrell Hagen, 73, died suddenly in Orlando on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Born in New York, New York, on March 19, 1948, she grew up in Queens and attended St. Michael Academy in Manhattan. For over twenty years, she worked as a BOCES school district social worker while living in Northport. Prior to her passing, she enjoyed a decade of living in Melbourne Beach, Florida, and had recently moved to Orlando. Many will miss her, including, but not limited to, her children: Jake Williams III (Rebecca), Noelle Williams Strader (Micah); grandchildren (Madison, Griffin, Sierra, Colette, Jake IV); niece (Megan Gallagher (Adam)); nephews (Thomas Farrell (Janelle), Kevin Farrell); best friend: Jaynee Tarantino (Ronald). Pre-deceased by her parents (Thomas & Frances Farrell) and siblings (Thomas Farrell, Rita Gallagher), we know Karen has joined them in heaven. Due to pandemic considerations, a celebration of life has been postponed. Both a social justice advocate and cat lover, it would please Karen if you performed a random act of kindness or donated to your local animal shelter.
