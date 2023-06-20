Father Sergio Figueredo

Jesuit Father Sergio Figueredo is pictured here during his time as principal of Belen Jesuit Prep in Miami, 1980 to 1988. He died June 13, 2023, at the age of 91 and after 62 years of priesthood.

MIAMI  |  The Jesuit community in South Florida is mourning the loss of one of their own, Father Sergio Figueredo. He died June 13, 2023, at Jackson Memorial Hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Father Figueredo, 91, served as principal at Belen Jesuit Prep from 1980 to 1988, and spent most of the last 35 years serving as parochial vicar at Gesu Church in downtown Miami. 

