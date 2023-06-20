MIAMI | The Jesuit community in South Florida is mourning the loss of one of their own, Father Sergio Figueredo. He died June 13, 2023, at Jackson Memorial Hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage.
Father Figueredo, 91, served as principal at Belen Jesuit Prep from 1980 to 1988, and spent most of the last 35 years serving as parochial vicar at Gesu Church in downtown Miami.
He celebrated 60 years of priesthood in 2020 and had been scheduled to retire in mid-July.
“For eight years, Father Figueredo served faithfully the Belen Jesuit community as principal, helping to strengthen the academic and spiritual program of the school,” said Jesuit Father Guillermo García-Tuñón, Belen’s president. “During his tenure, Belen Jesuit experienced great growth and continued to solidify its position as one of the premier Catholic schools in South Florida. The school will be eternally indebted to him for his passion and wisdom.”
Father Figueredo was born Oct. 17, 1931, in Cienfuegos, Cuba, and ordained for the Jesuits in Loyola, Spain, July 30, 1960. Beginning in 1947, he studied at the Colegio San Estanislao, in El Calvario, Cuba; at the Pontifical University in Comillas, Spain (1952-55); and St. Georgen Hochschule in Frankfurt, Germany (1957-58). He obtained degrees from the University of Comillas (1955), the College of L’I. Conception in Montreal, Canada (1961) and St. Mary’s University in Halifax, Canada (1961). He was fluent in Spanish, English and Italian.
He arrived in Miami in September 1962, when the order was expelled from Cuba, but went to work in the Dominican Republic from 1962 to 1971, as counselor to university students and director of the University Center in Santo Domingo. From 1973 to 1975 he worked as a researcher at the Jesuits’ Socio-Economic Secretariat in Rome. He then taught at Loyola University in Chicago from 1975 to 1977, when he returned to the Archdiocese of Miami.
During his time in the archdiocese, he also served as parochial vicar at St. Mary Cathedral from 1993 to 1995.
His funeral Mass was celebrated June 19 at Gesu, followed by burial at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Doral.
