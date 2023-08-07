Father Felicito S. Baybay

Please pray for the repose of the soul of Father Felicito (Cito) Baybay. Father Baybay was born on November 16, 1947 in Santa Rita, Samar, Philippines to Felix and Concha Severa Baybay.  He had three brothers, Ricardo, Felix, Jr. and Laureano. He attended schools in the Philippines, including Sacred Heart College and Divine Word Seminary. The conferral of the Sacrament of Holy Orders on Father Baybay took place on June 21, 1974 for the Diocese of Calbayog, Philippines. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Orlando in 2002. Father Cito celebrated his silver jubilee at the Chrism Mass on March 31, 1999.  

Father Cito served in parishes in the Philippines before arriving in the United States in 1990 to serve as parochial vicar of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, St. Cloud. In 1999 he was appointed parochial vicar of Holy Family Catholic Church, Orlando and then appointed parochial administrator and later pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Candler from 2005 until his retirement in 2014.  

