Please pray for the repose of the soul of Father Felicito (Cito) Baybay. Father Baybay was born on November 16, 1947 in Santa Rita, Samar, Philippines to Felix and Concha Severa Baybay. He had three brothers, Ricardo, Felix, Jr. and Laureano. He attended schools in the Philippines, including Sacred Heart College and Divine Word Seminary. The conferral of the Sacrament of Holy Orders on Father Baybay took place on June 21, 1974 for the Diocese of Calbayog, Philippines. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Orlando in 2002. Father Cito celebrated his silver jubilee at the Chrism Mass on March 31, 1999.
Father Cito served in parishes in the Philippines before arriving in the United States in 1990 to serve as parochial vicar of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, St. Cloud. In 1999 he was appointed parochial vicar of Holy Family Catholic Church, Orlando and then appointed parochial administrator and later pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Candler from 2005 until his retirement in 2014.
Father Cito was beloved as he pastored the people of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. The parishioners joyously raised funds to build a rectory for his use and it was completed in 2011, after he lived for six years in a mobile home on church property. Humble of heart, Father Cito never complained about his living conditions. He said, “This parish will be here long after I’m gone; this is not my house, this is your rectory.”
Father Cito along with Bishop Thomas Wenski and the Filipino Ministry in the Diocese of Orlando participated in the first ever pilgrimage Mass dedicated to the Virgin of Antipolo in 2005 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. This became an annual pilgrimage and was celebrated by Bishop John Noonan on July 30. Father Cito chronicled the history of the Virgin from Antipolo (Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage) for the celebration.
Father Cito also advocated for the longstanding Filipino tradition of celebrating novena evening Masses in the days leading up to Christmas. Simbang Gabi made its debut in the Diocese of Orlando December 15-23, 2005. He said, “We are not celebrating this tradition because we are in need to do so or because of nostalgia. We celebrate this tradition not only to strengthen relationships among family members and friends but most of all because it is the time when our faith as Filipinos is intensified. It is the time when we feel most the nearness of the Lord because it is the spiritual preparation for Christmas.”
On November 4-7, 2014, Father Baybay joined more than 500 Filipino priests from throughout the country, as well as many bishops and cardinals who minister worldwide for the National Association of Filipino Priests in America Convention, hosted by the Diocese of Orlando.
Father Baybay is survived by his brothers, Richard and Laureano.
Funeral Arrangements:
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 16, 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5125 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando. A reception will immediately follow.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May all the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen
