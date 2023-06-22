Father Sean Cooney.png

Father Sean Cooney.png

Father Sean Cooney, born June 30, 1934, and went home to the Lord June 22, 2023. Ordained to the priesthood June 21, 1959.

Father Sean Cooney, a priest of the Orlando Diocese, died June 21, 2023. He died eight days before his 89th birthday. 

Sean Cooney was born in Athlone, Ireland, one of three children of Patrick and Brigid Keely Cooney. He attended schools in Westmeath and Mullingar, Ireland, and St. Patrick’s College Seminary in Maynooth, Ireland. He received masters and doctorate degrees in counseling from Fordham University in New York. He was ordained June 21, 1959, for the Diocese of Meath in Ireland.

