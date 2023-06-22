Father Sean Cooney, born June 30, 1934, and went home to the Lord June 22, 2023. Ordained to the priesthood June 21, 1959.
Father Sean Cooney, a priest of the Orlando Diocese, died June 21, 2023. He died eight days before his 89th birthday.
Sean Cooney was born in Athlone, Ireland, one of three children of Patrick and Brigid Keely Cooney. He attended schools in Westmeath and Mullingar, Ireland, and St. Patrick’s College Seminary in Maynooth, Ireland. He received masters and doctorate degrees in counseling from Fordham University in New York. He was ordained June 21, 1959, for the Diocese of Meath in Ireland.
Father Cooney served as parochial vicar in a parish in St. Louis, Missouri until 1965, as a Latin teacher at St. Finian’s College and All Hallows College in Ireland from 1965-1969 and served in campus ministry at the College of New Rochelle in New York from 1971-1985. He arrived in the Diocese of Orlando in 1985 to serve as Campus Minister at the University of Central Florida with residence at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Parish in Winter Park. In 1986 he was appointed Diocesan Director of Campus Ministry and as Campus Minister at Rollins College. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Orlando in 1989. In 1995 Father Cooney was appointed pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Parish in Winter Park. He served as pastor until his retirement in 2004. He continued to assist at Sts. Peter and Paul and St. Margaret Mary parishes in Winter Park for several years after his retirement. Father Cooney served on the Presbyteral Council and the Priests’ Personnel Board.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.
May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
