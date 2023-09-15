Father Roland Nadeau, MS

Father Roland Nadeau, MS

02/10/1944 – 09/14/2023

Ordination to the Priesthood: 10/11/1969

Please pray for the repose of the soul of Father Roland Nadeau, MS. Father Nadeau was born in Pittsfield, MA to his parents, Rene and Christine Nadeau.  He has two sisters, Rita and Claudette.  He dedicated his life to God and attended Notre Dame Elementary School in Pittsfield and high school at the La Salette Seminary in Enfield, MA.  He attended the University of Ottawa and the University of St. Paul, Ottawa, Canada for his graduate studies in Theology and Clinical Pastoral Education. He was ordained at the age of twenty-five on October 11, 1969 at St. Cecilia Parish in Pawtucket, Rhode Island for the Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette.  Father Nadeau’s role models were the priests he came to know and became the driving force behind his desire for the Sacrament of Holy Orders.

He served in Canada, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.  He was the Vicar General of the LaSalette General House in Rome from 2000-2006.  Since his arrival in Orlando in 2006, he served as pastor of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Orlando.  He was also serving as vicar provincial of the Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette at the time of his death.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.