Please pray for the repose of the soul of Father Roland Nadeau, MS. Father Nadeau was born in Pittsfield, MA to his parents, Rene and Christine Nadeau. He has two sisters, Rita and Claudette. He dedicated his life to God and attended Notre Dame Elementary School in Pittsfield and high school at the La Salette Seminary in Enfield, MA. He attended the University of Ottawa and the University of St. Paul, Ottawa, Canada for his graduate studies in Theology and Clinical Pastoral Education. He was ordained at the age of twenty-five on October 11, 1969 at St. Cecilia Parish in Pawtucket, Rhode Island for the Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette. Father Nadeau’s role models were the priests he came to know and became the driving force behind his desire for the Sacrament of Holy Orders.
He served in Canada, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He was the Vicar General of the LaSalette General House in Rome from 2000-2006. Since his arrival in Orlando in 2006, he served as pastor of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Orlando. He was also serving as vicar provincial of the Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette at the time of his death.
Father Nadeau’s greatest desire was to bring people to God; to know God formed through the Catholic faith. Through the Sacraments, Father Nadeau delighted in the Lord by bringing Catholics together in Christ. He guided young people to their vocations, reminding them to root their decision-making in prayer. He especially advocated for young people to consider the vocation to the priesthood and religious life.
In 2011 Father Nadeau oversaw the transformation of the old Blessed Trinity Catholic Church into a welcome center and parish offices. Father Nadeau commented about the new center, “It is indicative of the ministry we want to do here – open arms to all parishioners and non-parishioners alike.” The faith-filled community of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church know their beloved pastor, Father Nadeau, for his gentle invitation to become part of Christ’s body.
On October 24-26, 2013, the Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette held its second Lay Ministry Summit in Orlando. The free conference was designed to empower and encourage the laity to partner with La Salette priests and brothers to serve the Church. Close to 400 people participated in the three-day event. Father Nadeau exclaimed about the beautiful body of Christ gathered, “It was a wonderful experience of community and parishes served by the LaSalette congregation and a reflection on the charism of La Salette, which is reconciliation at work in the reality of lay ministry.”
Commenting on the 50th anniversary of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in 2016, Father Nadeau joyously acclaimed, “We are feeling the surge of life and energy.”
Father Nadeau became a motorcycle enthusiast and toured Florida streets with other bikers – “wonderful people of Christian groups.” Always, his ministry to serve God was a daily prayer, brought to all the people, to help them to reconcile with one another that they might be united through, with and in Christ.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May all the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.