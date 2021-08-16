Father Peter Uniowski, a dedicated priest, son, friend and brother, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach. He was 70, and had celebrated his 46th year as a priest two months prior.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he studied for the priesthood at The Catholic University in Washington, D.C. Ordained June 1, 1975, he was one of the first men to be ordained a priest by the late Bishop Thomas Grady, then bishop of Orlando. On the occasion of Bishop Grady’s death, Father Uniowski said the thing he would remember most about his service with Bishop Grady was his compassion.
Father Uniowski also shared a compassionate spirit through his ministry, which spanned central Florida from coast to coast. After serving his transitional diaconate year at All Souls Parish in Sanford, he was appointed associate pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Daytona Beach. Some three years later, he was appointed associate pastor of St. Anastasia Parish in Fort Pierce, which, at the time, was still a part of the Diocese of Orlando.
In the early 1980s, he was transferred to serve as assistant pastor of St. Teresa Parish in Titusville. After Father Uniowski's father died in 1985, Bishop Grady reassigned the young priest to St. Brendan Parish in Ormond Beach, where his mother — a devout and active parishioner — attended.
In 1988, he was tapped as pastor of Lakeland’s youngest parish — St. John Neumann, which serves south Lakeland and Mulberry. The parish started with humble beginnings, with 225 families from the neighboring parish of Resurrection. Father Uniowski celebrated Mass in people’s homes and also at a local elementary school. Built upon sprawling land that previously served for phosphate mining, Father Uniowski had joked about people commenting the building looked like an airplane hanger. He joked, “We do have two crosses on the outside of the church. I can call this ‘The Church of the Double-Cross.’” That joking nature fit well in the laid-back parish of “quiet strength,” as he described. He told a story about how a snake somehow got into the worship room during the church’s first Mass, yet, he was amazed no one was startled by the snake’s unexpected and uninvited entrance. “A lady just picked it up and threw it outside,” he had quipped with a smile.
It is that humorous and friendly nature that family and friends will miss. Father Uniowski passed away peacefully with his sisters by his side. They took turns sitting with him, reading to him and listening to Frank Sinatra music. While saddened by his passing, his sister, Erica McFarland said that is the way he wanted to go.
Father Uniowski was preceded in death by his mother, who he continued to care for in her later years. He is survived by brothers and sisters, including Christine Kiernan, William Uniowski, Victoria Madejczyk, Laura Fromal, Dorothy Zaros and Erika McFarland. A Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Raphael Parish in Long Island City, New York. Father Uniowski will “return home” to Brooklyn, as his interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, New York.
Condolences may be sent to his sister, Erika McFarland, at 775 Candlewood Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.