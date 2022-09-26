Father Michael Burke was born July 3, 1957, in Plymouth, England, the son of Michael and June Burke and brother of Anne. He was educated at schools in Haverfordwest, Wales and the Imperial College, University of London. He attended seminary at the Venerable English College and the Pontifical Gregorian University both in Rome and was ordained for the Diocese of Menevia, Wales on July 28, 1984.
Father Burke served in parishes in Wales and held several diocesan positions: member of the Diocesan Liturgy Commission, Diocesan Master of Ceremonies, Vice-Chancellor, Judge on the National Marriage Tribunal for Wales, Communications Officer, Cathedral Administrator, and a member of the Bishop’s Council and the College of Consultors. Father Burke visited Florida in the summers for a number of years assisting at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, Clermont, Annunciation Catholic Parish, Altamonte Springs, St. Ann Catholic Parish, Debary, and St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Parish, Altamonte Springs. Upon retiring in 2016 he returned to Florida and assisted as Parochial Vicar at St. Mary Magdalen Parish. He also served as a judicial vicar for the Diocese of Orlando Marriage Tribunal beginning in 2019.
Funeral Arrangements:
Friday, September 30, 2022
10:00 a.m. Viewing
11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 861 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.
May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen
