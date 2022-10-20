MIAMI  |  He was one of 14 brothers and sisters, all of whom grew up in St. Rose of Lima Parish, Miami Shores. He served as pastor of two archdiocesan churches, but literally left his imprint on one: a large stained-glass window he designed still hovers over the sanctuary at Our Lady of Mercy in Deerfield Beach, where he served as pastor for eight years.

Father Michael Sullivan

Father Michael P. Sullivan: Born Nov. 21, 1937; ordained May 14, 1966; died Sept. 11, 2022.

On Sept. 11, 2022, after 56 years of priesthood, Father Michael Sullivan died at the age of 84. 

