Please pray for the repose of the soul of Father John (Stan) Murray. Known warmly as Father Stan, taken from his middle name, Stanislaus, he was born on April 19, 1942 to James and Frances, one of five children, in Rathangan, County Kildare, Ireland. With a religious background that included a mother who had inspired him to pray frequently to St. Jude, Father Murray knew from a young age that becoming a servant of the Lord was part of his future. His seminary studies took place at St. Peter Seminary in Wexford, Ireland and the celebration of his Ordination to the Priesthood was held on June 1, 1969, ordained for the Diocese of Orlando. While serving in the Diocese of Orlando, he received a Masters of Art from Stetson University in DeLand.
Father Murray was beloved by the holy people of God. He was known for his kindness and compassion, his sense of humor, and beautiful homilies. The homilies spoke to the people because his material was the infusion of God into the lives of the people. More than that, he sought to build the Church of God in Central Florida and his strong sense of purpose in the Lord led him to do so in every parish in which he served as pastor.
After Ordination, his first assignment was as parochial vicar of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Merritt Island. He continued serving in Brevard County parishes as a parochial vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Palm Bay and Church of Our Savior, Cocoa Beach.
Father Murray was appointed pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Melbourne Beach in 1977 and soon authorized construction of the church sanctuary. Attending to the Sacramental needs of the people until construction was complete, he arranged to have Sunday Masses celebrated in the cafeteria of Gemini Elementary School and St. Sebastian by the Sea Episcopal Church offered its church for the celebration of Saturday Vigil Mass. The church was completed in April 1980 and it was dedicated on December 8, 1980 on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Father Murray was assigned as pastor of St. Teresa of Avila in Titusville in 1989. In the late 1990’s Father Murray established a 3-year building campaign to fund a Gymnasium and Education building to house the middle school, library, and state-of-the-art labs. These buildings were dedicated on October 15, 2001.
Father Murray was then assigned as pastor to Our Lady, Star of the Sea, New Smyrna Beach in 2004. Father Murray brought a new perspective to the parish. He quickly strengthened the solid core of volunteers and broadened participation with the growing number of winter visitors ready to find a temporary home within the parish. Several large projects were completed during Father Murray’s tenure. The Father Bergin Social Hall was refurbished in 2006. The church was completely renovated in 2009 with the installation of new pews, tile, and carpeting to enhance the sacred space. Attentive to the growing needs of the people, Our Lady Star of the Sea chose the Human Service Ministry as its Alive in Christ campaign, raising $675,000.00 to help those in need; the frail and elderly, families, and the homeless.
Father Murray also served the people of God in various capacities of the Diocese of Orlando including Chancellor, Vicar Forane of the Eastern Deanery and as a member of the Presbyteral Council.
A voracious reader of “all types of novels,” Father Murray used to pass his time with music, such as Mozart and Beethoven. For the celebration of the 50th anniversary of his Ordination to the Priesthood, he noted of his hobbies and interests, “I listen to classical music.” When asked which Scripture verse gives meaning to his ministry, he referred to Psalm 46:11, “Be still and know that I am God! I am exalted among the nations, exalted on the earth.” When asked about the best part of his priesthood, he smiled, “the people.”
Father Murray retired on April 1, 2013, continuing to assist throughout the Diocese of Orlando until his health prevented him. He was presented the Diocesan Mary, Mother of God Award in 2018.
Father Stan will be sorely missed by his only surviving brother, Patrick (Winter Springs, FL); his sisters-in-law, Marjorie Murray (Winter Springs, FL) and Florrie Murray (Wexford, Ireland); his nephews, Sean Murray (Denver, CO) and James Murray (Wexford, Ireland); and nieces, Suzanne and Michelle Murray (Wexford, Ireland) and Christine Murray-Rudy (Ocala, FL) and his beloved grandnieces and grandnephew and cousins in Ireland and the United Kingdom.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.
May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
