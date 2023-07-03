Please pray for the repose of the soul of Father John (Stan) Murray. Known warmly as Father Stan, taken from his middle name, Stanislaus, he was born on April 19, 1942 to James and Frances, one of five children, in Rathangan, County Kildare, Ireland. With a religious background that included a mother who had inspired him to pray frequently to St. Jude, Father Murray knew from a young age that becoming a servant of the Lord was part of his future. His seminary studies took place at St. Peter Seminary in Wexford, Ireland and the celebration of his Ordination to the Priesthood was held on June 1, 1969, ordained for the Diocese of Orlando. While serving in the Diocese of Orlando, he received a Masters of Art from Stetson University in DeLand.  

Father Murray was beloved by the holy people of God. He was known for his kindness and compassion, his sense of humor, and beautiful homilies. The homilies spoke to the people because his material was the infusion of God into the lives of the people. More than that, he sought to build the Church of God in Central Florida and his strong sense of purpose in the Lord led him to do so in every parish in which he served as pastor.

