ORLANDO | Father Hugo Londono, who served at parishes throughout Florida, died Nov. 29, 2021. He was 85.
Father Londono was born in 1936 in Bogota, Colombia, and was ordained there Jan. 6, 1962.
Following his ordination, he spent time as a high school teacher, counselor and chaplain, as well as a college professor.
He obtained a degree in psychology in 1975 from the National University of Colombia.
He was also a prison chaplain during the 1970s. In the early 1980s, he left Colombia for the Archdiocese of New York, where he led the Hispanic Apostolate at a parish.
He moved to Fort Pierce, which was then part of the Diocese of Orlando, and served at St. Anastasia Parish there.
Father Londono’s first appointment in Central Florida was to the Migrant Ministry Apostolate in Volusia County in July 1982.
He began serving the Hispanic community at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Deltona in June 1984, and a month later was named the assistant pastor. He served at the parish for eight years.
He was incardinated in the Diocese of Orlando Nov. 4, 1991.
In 1992, he was appointed assistant pastor of Blessed Trinity Parish in Ocala.
He also served at St. Patrick Parish in Mount Dora, and retired June 30, 2003.
He lived in Daytona Beach upon his retirement.
Father Londono’s funeral services and burial took place in Colombia.
