Please pray for the repose of the soul of Father Frank Smith. Father Frank Smith was the youngest of eight children of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene V. Smith. He was born March 22, 1931 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He attended Catholic schools in Philadelphia and after graduating high school worked before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 and serving in Korea. After his service he attended La Salle College on the G.I. Bill earning a degree in industrial management. Discerning a vocation to priesthood he entered St. Jerome Seminary College, Ontario, in 1959 to study for service in the Diocese of St. Augustine. He received an appointment to continue his seminary studies at the American College of the University of Louvain, Belgium in 1960 and was ordained in Louvain on June 27, 1964.
Father Smith served at several parishes and schools in the Diocese of St. Augustine and the Diocese of Orlando: St. Martha in Sarasota, teaching at Bishop Barry Catholic High School, St. Petersburg. He was appointed Pastor of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Ocala (1966-1976). After a study sabbatical at the University of Louvain he returned and worked for two years on the establishment of a Diocesan permanent diaconate program, and as pastor of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Orlando. He was appointed Pastor of Epiphany Catholic Church, Port Orange (1981-1989), and Pastor of Ascension Catholic Church, Melbourne (1989-2001). While at Epiphany, he renovated the church and built Epiphany Manor, an affordable housing complex. While at Ascension he built a new school and Ascension Manor, another affordable housing complex. Other assignments and ministries included chairman of the liturgical commission, diocesan director of evangelization, forming the Commissioned Lay Ecclesial Ministry Program, member of the Presbyterial Council, counseling the incarcerated, and working with farm workers.
Father Smith officially retired in 2001 but continued to serve for several years at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Winter Park because the Lord’s work is never done. He is beloved by his fellow priests and God’s holy people. He is known for his joyous sense of humor.
Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.
May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
