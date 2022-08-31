Please pray for the repose of the soul of Father Donald Mainardi. Father Donald Mainardi was born in Brooklyn, New York the son of Albert and Adeline Mainardi. Growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y., Father Mainardi recalled the kind nature of the priests and religious sisters who not only taught him to read and write but also how to truly love God. He entered formation and was Ordained to the Priesthood in the Third Order Regular of St. Francis on June 8, 1963 at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. He furthered his education, studying medical ethics at Marquette University, history and literature at St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn., and sacramental theology at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. Father Mainardi ministered to the faithful throughout the Midwest and the eastern United States. He served as a teacher in seminary, high school, college, and nursing schools; as a chaplain in hospitals and the military; and as a parish priest, administrator, director, and pastor.
Father Mainardi arrived in the Diocese of Orlando in 1982 to serve as the director of the San Pedro Spiritual Development Center from 1982-1983. After serving outside the diocese, he returned in 1991 as Parochial Vicar of St. Charles Catholic Parish in Orlando from 1991-1993, Administrator of St. Matthew Catholic Parish in Winter Haven in 1993, then Pastor of St. Charles Catholic Parish in Orlando from 1993-2000. He became devoted to children and adults with special needs, serving the community of Morning Star School while at St. Charles Parish. He was incardinated into the diocese in 1993. Father Mainardi then served as Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Dunnellon from 2000-2001 followed by Blessed Sacrament Parish in Cocoa from 2001-2003, when he retired. He served on several boards and councils, and after retiring he assisted at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Viera. “It has been a privilege to serve in the fullness of the priesthood,” Father Mainardi has said. He was known as a gentle man and a fine preacher to the people of God.
Funeral Arrangements:
Friday, September 16, 2022
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 5655 Stadium Parkway, Melbourne 32940
9:00 a.m. Viewing
10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass
11:00 a.m. Parish Reception
1:30 p.m. Interment at Priests of the Lord Cemetery, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 2400 Dike Road, Winter Park
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.
May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.