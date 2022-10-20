MIAMI  |  This is how Maria Leon will remember her friend, Father David Smith: A voracious reader, avid writer, aviation buff, fluent Spanish-speaker, and “amazing” companion to the sick and dying.

Father David SMith

Father David A. Smith: Born Oct. 15, 1950; ordained May 15, 1982; died Oct. 8, 2022.

Father Smith, who grew up in Miami Springs and felt most at home in neighboring Hialeah, died Oct. 8, 2022, a week shy of his 72nd birthday, of complications from colon and liver cancer. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.