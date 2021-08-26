ADRIAN, Michigan | Sister Anne Elizabeth Monahan, formerly known as Sister Margaret George, died on Aug. 20, 2021, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Michigan. She was 86, and in the 71st year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Anne Elizabeth was born in Clinton, Massachusetts, to George and Mary (Langen) Monahan. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian and received a bachelor’s degree in history from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a master’s degree in guidance from Barry College (University) in Miami.
Sister Anne Elizabeth ministered for 50 years in education in Chicago, Detroit, Adrian, Michigan, Melbourne, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Pierce, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach. She served for 13 years as principal at St. Anastasia School in Fort Pierce and nine years as principal at St. Ann School in West Palm Beach. She ministered as the director of religious education for 14 years and as a volunteer tutor for six years, both in West Palm Beach. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2021.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by two sisters: Mary Wiggs and Faye Monahan; loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed to all guests or visitors until further notice. All are welcome to participate in Sister Monahan’s wake and funeral via live stream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx
The vigil prayer was held at Aug. 25, 2021, in St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial was offered in St. Catherine Chapel Aug. 26. Prayers of Committal will be held in the Congregation Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Sister ministered in Florida over 50 years as an elementary teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes, Melbourne (1963-1964); St. Anthony, Fort Lauderdale (1964-1969); St. Francis of Assisi, Rivera Beach (1982-1983); and St. Ann School, West Palm Beach, (1983-1984). She also served as principal of St. Anastasia in Fort Pierce from 1969 to 1982, and at St. Ann in West Palm Beach from 1984 to 1993. She served as director of religious education of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in West Palm Beach from 2001-2015, and was a volunteer tutor at DePorres Place in West Palm Beach from 2015-2021.
