Carl Farah, 89, walked into eternal life surrounded by family at his home in Naples, Florida on May 1, 2022.
He was born to Lebanese immigrants, Sufiya (Sophie) Shalhoub and Esber Abraham Farah, on June 13, 1932 in Green Bay, WI. The fifth of six children, he was always accompanied by at least one of his four brothers (George, Barney, Don, Phil) or his sister (Alice), but also many, many Lebanese cousins. He attended St. Patrick Elementary School before graduating from Central Catholic High School.
As a first-generation college student, Carl was a 1954 University of Notre Dame alumnus. After graduation, Carl enlisted in the US Army, serving as a radio operator. When he returned to Green Bay in 1956 to work for WBAY, Fr. Orville Janssen introduced him to Doris Jean Stimart, who was working at the Catholic Register. They connected over their shared birth date of June 13 - the family lucky number - and were wed in Green Bay on September 13, 1958, and during their almost 40 years of marriage were blessed with six children.
After marriage, Carl joined the family business, which had grown from Esber's single fruit cart into a grocery store. The business continued to expand with the addition of liquor stores, which developed
into a local chain in northeast Wisconsin. Carl was a large part of the Farah family businesses, including the liquor and grocery stores, but- most notably- Bay Wholesale distribution. By the late 1980's, with the sale of the liquor stores and Bay Wholesale, Carl was blessed to retire early. He and Doris then split their time between their beloved cottage on the Bay of Green Bay and their condo in Naples, Florida.
In 1997, Carl's wife, Doris, lost her battle with multiple myeloma. However, God brought Patricia Leicester (Pat) into Carl's big heart on Fifth Avenue in Naples. They were married on August 11,2001 in Green Bay. For 21 years, they lived a life of travel, family, and good food as Florida residents.
In addition to his love of God, family, and the Green Bay Packers, Carl was fair and abundantly generous with his time and talents. Carl's empathy, support, and smiling presence will be truly missed along with his sharp mind and big hugs. Carl will also be remembered for loving "cold beer on tap, card-sharking games of Hearts, and stuffing his grand-and great-grand-children, full of sugar.
As a Catholic, Carl's unwavering faith in Jesus and the Blessed Mother is comforting as God calls him home: "Well done, my good and faithful servant ... Come, share your master's joy" (Matthew 25:21).
Carl was welcomed into Heaven by: parents, Sophie and Esber Abraham Farah; first wife, Doris; sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Basil Koury; brothers and sisters-in-law George and Fern Farah; Bryan "Barney" and Ruth Farah; Daniel "Don" Farah; and special cousin Janet Jacobs.
Carl is survived by: wife, Patricia; brother, Phil (Ruth); sister-in-law, Joy; brother-in-law, Carl (Mary) Stimart; children Mary (Greg) Dickhut, Andrew "Andy" (Laura) Farah, Theodore "Ted" (Lisa) Farah, Teresa (Todd) Deckard, Ann Margaret Farah, and Angela "Angel" (Doug) Gole; step-daughters Sharron (Charles) Barnett, Rachelle (Mark) Wernham, and Patricia (Gary) Oros; his well-loved grandchildren: Sarah ( Clint) Luth, Elizabeth (Hung) Dickhut, Jessica Dickhut, Kimberly (Andres) Villalba, Alex (Tyson) Eggers, Stephanie (Nathan) Towle, Andrea Farah, Veronica Deckard, Matthew Gole, Joshua Gole, and Hannah Gole; step-grandchildren Charlotte and Rachel Barnett; Oliver Wernham; Lexi and Sofi Shirey; his "beautiful, beautiful" great-grandchildren Vayda, Zia, and Sophie James Villalba; Lincoln and Grady Eggers; Levi and Adeline Towle; and many more Lebanese "cousins;' nieces, and nephews.
