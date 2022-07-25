Carl Farah, 89, walked into eternal life surrounded by family at his home in Naples, Florida on May 1, 2022.

He was born to Lebanese immigrants, Sufiya (Sophie) Shalhoub and Esber Abraham Farah, on June 13, 1932 in Green Bay, WI. The fifth of six children, he was always accompanied by at least one of his four brothers (George, Barney, Don, Phil) or his sister (Alice), but also many, many Lebanese cousins. He attended St. Patrick Elementary School before graduating from Central Catholic High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.