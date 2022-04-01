Msgr. Terrence Joseph Farrelly died peacefully in his home in Rockledge on April 29, 2014. He was 90.
Msgr. Farrelly was born on Feb. 10, 1924, in Kingscourt, County Cavan, Ireland. He was predeceased by his father, Michael, and mother, Catherine, née Reilly.
Msgr. Farrelly was ordained by Archbishop Joseph P. Hurley, then the bishop of St. Augustine, May 18, 1950. He was president of Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville and served at several parishes, including St. Paul Parish in Leesburg and St. Andrew Parish in Orlando, before being named administrator and then pastor of St. James Parish (now St. James Cathedral Parish) in Orlando in 1957. During his 15-year tenure at the parish, the Diocese of Orlando was formed June 18, 1968.
Throughout the years, Msgr. Farrelly also served as diocesan director of hospitals, diocesan consultor, dean of clergy, diocesan chaplain for the Knights of Columbus, and director of Catholic Charities. In 1965, Pope John Paul VI named him a papal chamberlain and conferred upon him the title of monsignor for his distinguished service.
In 1972, Msgr. Farrelly was appointed pastor of St. Mary Parish where he ministered to the people of God for 21 years until his retirement in 1993. In the years that followed, Msgr. Farrelly continued to serve the people of St. Mary, assisting when needed.
Msgr. Farrelly will be remembered as a kindly priest with a deep love of teaching the Catholic faith to all the people.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace.
