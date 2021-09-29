Monsignor Kamide was born on July 15 1935 in Carthage New York where he attended elementary and high schools operated by Augustinians. He received a bachelor's and master's degree from Villanova University. He also received a Master's Degree in Theological Studies from Augustinian College in Washington D.C.
Monsignor Kamide was ordained in Carthage New York on February 9, 1963 as a member of the Order of St. Augustine in St. Thomas of Villanova Province. He arrived in the Diocese of Orlando in 1974 and served for two years as diocesan director of Campus Ministry. Between 1976 and 1984 Monsignor Kamide served parishes in Texas Massachusetts and South Florida. He returned to the Diocese of Orlando in 1985 and was appointed associate pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Winter Park. He also served as associate pastor of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church Ocala and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church Winter Park.
He was incardinated in the Diocese of Orlando on December 8 1993. He sometimes served as a celebrant of the Television Mass of the Diocese of Orlando. In 1994 Monsignor Kamide was appointed pastor of Church of the Epiphany Port Orange and served there until January 1 2009.
In 2008 Pope Benedict XVI honored him with the title Monsignor for his long and distinguished service to the Diocese of Orlando.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
