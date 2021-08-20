Originally from Ireland, Fr. Caverly was ordained on June 10, 1961. He served at Bishop Barry High School and Holy Family Parish within the Diocese of St. Augustine (now in the Diocese of St. Petersburg). In the Diocese of Orlando, Msgr. Caverly served at Santa Fe Catholic High School in 1967 and Resurrection Parish in Lakeland in 1968.
In 1972, he became pastor of St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Altamonte Springs. In 1981, Msgr. Caverly began his longest assignment when Annunciation Parish was formed out of St. Mary Magdalen. He served as pastor there until his retirement in 2011. Msgr. Caverly was named Vicar General for the diocese in 1991, and served on the board of the Pontifical Irish College in Rome.
Msgr. Caverly died on September 14, 2017 and is buried in Ireland.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
