Monsignor Matthew Connolly died October 26, 2008 in Altamonte Springs. He was born on September 8, 1928 in Chicago, IL, the son of Matthew and
Bridget McDonald Connolly. He was a first generation Irish American, was raised in Ireland he attended the St. John Seminary, Waterford and moved to America after ordination. He attended the Catholic University in Washington, D.C., and his post-graduate work was in Madrid, Spain.
Msgr. Matthew held many assignments including the Blessed Sacrament Parish, in Tallahassee. He had a deeply spiritual nature who loved God, his family, and his church.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.