Msgr. Charles A. Bartok - October 30, 2008

Monsignor Bartok was born on January 19, 1921, in Hungary to Charles F. and Mary Bartok (nee Koscso). Msgr. Bartok was ordained on May 15, 1947, and served the Dioceses of St. Augustine and Orlando. He was the founding pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Orlando with assistance from the Sisters of St. Joseph. He will be fondly remembered by the Sisters and parishioners.
Msgr. Bartok served as Assistant Pastor at the Cathedral of St. Augustine, 1947, Assistant Pastor at St. Paul, St. Petersburg, 1950, Pastor of St. Charles, Orlando, 1953, President of Bishop Moore High School, Orlando, 1960, Pastorof St. Thomas Aquinas, Bartow, 1968, Pastor of Holy Spirit, Mims, 1973 and Pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas, Bartow, 1974.
Msgr. Bartok was a wonderful man with a great sense of humor.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
