Father Shine was born May 5, 1926 in Cloghast, County Limerick, Ireland. He attended Kimmage Manor Seminary and was ordained as a Holy Ghost Father June 29, 1952 in Dublin. From 1953 to 1968, he was assigned to missions in the Archdiocese of Dwitcha, Nigeria. When the Nigerian government expelled foreign missionaries, Father Shine made his way to Florida. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Orlando in 1978. He served at Our Saviour Parish in Cocoa Beach, All Souls Parish in Sanford, St. Brendan Parish in Ormond Beach, and Epiphany in Port Orange. In 1981, he was appointed pastor at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Bartow. From 1983 until his retirement in 2000 Father Shine served as pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Ocala. Father Shine died August 8, 2008.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.