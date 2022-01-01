ORLANDO | Father Peter Quinn, a retired priest of the Diocese of Orlando, died Jan. 30, 2016, in Ireland. He was 91. He leaves a legacy of faith, service and outstanding achievements, including a brief time as an Irish sports hero.
Father Quinn was one of 10 children born to William and Katherine Quinn from Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland. In his 20s, he was known for his swift speed and athletic leadership as a 1950s star of Gaelic football. After he entered the seminary, he continued to play football. However, he had to play under the name Peter Quinlan because of a ban on clerics playing inter-county football at the time. He was ordained a priest with the Columbian Missionaries Dec. 21, 1950. That same year, Father Quinn won his first all-Ireland medal and his second in 1951 as a member of the national championship team. That was the last time he played the sport full time.
Traveling the world in ministry work became his focus for the first several years of his priestly vocation. He served in the Philippines for 13 years and then served nine years in mission education promotion in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Minnesota.
In 1973, Father Quinn arrived in the Diocese of Orlando and was incardinated in June 1976. For more than two decades he served the people of God in Central Florida. Father Quinn served at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in St. Cloud, Holy Redeemer Parish in Kissimmee, Divine Mercy Parish in Merritt Island, Epiphany Parish in Port Orange and St. Brendan Parish in Ormond Beach.
In 1982, Father Quinn became founding pastor of St. Anthony Parish in Lakeland. In 1990, Lakeland's mayor at the time, Frank O'Reilly, officially declared Dec. 22, 1990, as "Father Peter Quinn Day in Lakeland" after years of generous service to the community. Father Quinn remained pastor of St. Anthony until his retirement June 1, 1996.
During his 50th jubilee Mass at St. Brendan Parish in 2000, Father Quinn reflected on his priestly ministry by saying, "I think about all the people in my life I've baptized, all the marriages, all those anointed ... the millions of confessions down the years. These are the things you don't forget."
After retirement he moved to Daytona Beach where he assisted at several Volusia County parishes. He later moved back to Ireland where he eventually moved into a nursing home 17 minutes from his family home in Ballina.
He is survived by brothers, Pat and Gerry; a sister, Sister Josephine; and nieces and nephews. His funeral Mass was celebrated Feb. 7 at St. Patrick Church in Ballina.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
The following is from the archives of the Florida Catholic newspaper, 2016.
