Father Paul Kajdan - March 18, 1991

Father Kajdan, 46, died March 18. 1991 in the priests' residence at the Florida Manor Nursing Facility, Orlando, after a long illness. He will be buried in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga, New York.
Father Kajdan's last assignments were as associate pastor of St. Mary of the Lakes Parish, Eustis, Fla., and as chaplain of the nursing home where he died.
Earlier, he had served as an associate pastor of parishes in Melbourne, Winter Park, Lakeland and Port Orange, Fla.; had taught at Catholic high schools in Melbourne and Orlando; had been chaplain at the Catholic Student Center at the University of Florida, Gainesville, and had worked as a volunteer in prison ministry.
He also had served on the Diocesan Liturgical Commission and Diocesan Black Task Force and was currently a member of the Diocesan Board of Education in the Orlando Diocese.
Father Kajdan was the first priest to be ordained in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, the Mother Church of Polonia in Buffalo. That was in 1972, when Bishop William D. Borders of Orlando visited Buffalo to ordain Father Kajdan to serve in the Florida diocese.
A graduate of St. Stanislaus School and the former Bishop Fallon High School, Father Kajdan in 1962 entered the Oblates of Mary Immaculate Seminary in Newburgh , and later studied at the order's Novitiate in Tewksbury, Mass., and the Oblate College, Washington, D.C. Prior to his ordination, Father Kajdan left the religious order to become a diocesan priest.
He held degrees from Catholic University of America in Washington; St. Vincent de Paul Seminary, Boynton Beach, Fla.; St. Mary's Seminary and University, Baltimore, and the University of Florida. At the time of his death, he was a candidate for a doctorate in education from the University of Florida.
Father Kajdan is survived by his parents, Aloysius and Alexandra Malachowski Kajdan of Cheektowaga; three sisters, Joanne Zieziula of Rochester, Kathryn Pyjas of East Amherst and Barbara Seibert of Williamsburg, Va., and a brother, Robert of Oakland, Calif.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
