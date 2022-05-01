Father Patrick O'Carroll

Father Patrick J. O'Carroll, 83, died May 6, 2013 at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay. He was ordained as a Priest in Ireland and moved to Florida where he was ordained for the Diocese of St. Augustine, Florida in September 1954. He became a member of the newly formed Diocese of Orlando, FL in 1968. With the exception of time out for studies, (Catholic University, 1958 - 1960; Metropolitan Tribunal, Hartford, CT 1974 - 1977; St. Meinrad, In, 1969; Boston College 1985 - 1986) he spent his entire Priesthood in Florida. Assignments included Vice-president, Bishop Kenny High School, Jacksonville, FL 1960 - 1961; President, Bishop Moore High School, Orlando, FL 1961-1963; Vice-Officialis and Chaplain to Mercy Hospital, Diocese of Orlando, FL 1976 - 1978.
Father O'Carroll engaged mainly in parish work for 30 years and served at St. Luke's Catholic Church for 19 years where he was instrumental in building the St. Luke's Thrift Store. Survivors included Sister Rita Carroll of Long Beach, California; sister-in-law, Kathryn; nieces and nephews, Kathryn, Margaret, John and Patrick. He was preceded in death by, brothers, William and Michael Carroll.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace.
