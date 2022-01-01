EUSTIS | Father Michael M. 'Reynolds, born in Ireland Nov. 6, 1905, died Jan. 23, 1972, in Eustis where he resided as pastor emeritus of St. Mary of the Lakes Parish. The funeral liturgy was held here with Bishop William D. Borders of Orlando, principal concelebrant, at 11:30 a.m., Jan. 26, 1972.
Msgr. Terence J. Farrelly, pastor of St. James Parish, Orlando, gave the homily. The burial was in San Lorenzo Cemetery, St. Augustine.
Msgr. Farrelly said: "Father Reynolds was a naturalized citizen, loyal to his country of adoption, concerned about his people, available to them and loyal to his church and to God. The good Lord took him out of the active ministry with a heart condition eight years ago.
"We have many times heard the quotation . . . 'Thou art a priest forever according to the order of Melchisedec.' F at her Reynolds' death brings out the meaning of this very forcefully. Being disabled as he was, he passed from this life in the service of his Master."
Noting that Father Reynolds and he had arrived in Lake County the same day, Msgr. Farrelly added, "I knew him for many years 'before then. We have been together on all the important and less important days in our lives, never missing a Christmas or a Thanksgiving. In this life, we walked many miles together. I hope that in the next life we will be close together."
A native of Mohill County Leitrim, Ireland, Father Reynolds was ordained June 15, 1930, for the Diocese of St. Augustine. The ordination rites were held in St. Patrick Seminary, Carlow, where he completed priestly studies begun earlier at St. Mel's, Long ford.
Father Reynolds' pastoral service covered assignments to parishes located in the following places, now in four Florida dioceses: Assistant pastor in Immaculate Conception .Jacksonville; St. Pp!, Daytona Beach; St. Paul, St. Petersburg; St. Cecelia, Clearwater; St. Anthony, Fort Lauderdale; Sacred Heart, Green Cove Springs.
Pastor, St. Mary, Cocoa-Rockledge; Holy Redeemer, Kissimmee, and Epiphany, Venice. After six years in St. Mary of the Lakes as pastor, Father Reynolds became pastor emeritus in October, 1963.
It was his custom to offer Sunday mass at the convent at 11 o'clock and last Sunday he was preparing to celebrate the mass when he died.
Representing the family at the funeral were Mrs. Margaret Reynolds, widow of Thomas Reynolds, the priest's brother, and her children, Thomas and Mary Reynolds, all of Long Island, N. Y.
Survivors in Ireland include a brother, Patrick_ and a sister, Mrs. Mary McNulty; a niece, Mrs. Patrick Henry, County Derry; a nephew, John P. McNulty; and a niece, Mrs. Mary F. Burns in Essex, England.
Concelebrants of the funeral liturgy with Bishop Borders were Father Michael Hannon, Eustis pastor; Father Hugh Flynn, V.F., Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Daytona Beach; Msgr. Farrelly; and a former Eustis pastor, Father William Trainor, pastor of Good Shepherd Parish, Orlando.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
The following is from the archives of the Florida Catholic newspaper, 1972.
