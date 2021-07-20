Father Hannon was born December 7, 1918 in County Clare, Ireland. He attended St. Patrick College Seminary and was ordained June 6, 1947 as a Pallotine Father. He worked in missions in Argentina for 6 years and became fluent in Spanish and Portuguese. He then worked in the Archdiocese of Westminster in England before arriving in the Diocese of Miami in 1961. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Miami in 1966. He served in several parishes including Sacred Heart in Okeechobee from 1966-1969. In 1968 Okechobee was incorporated into the newly created Diocese of Orlando and Father Hannon became incardinated into the new diocese. He then served as pastor of St. Mary of the Lakes in Eustis from 1969 – 1986 when he retired. Father Hannon died August 28, 2013.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.