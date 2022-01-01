ORMOND BEACH | Father Michael Flynn loved rugby when he was younger. In fact, he was one of the best players in Ireland, according to his friend Father John Caulfield, who had been the priest's associate pastor at St. Brendan Parish.
And his golf game: Father Flynn had one of the smoothest swings of any golfer in the area, the associate pastor said.
But it's not his golf or rugby days that his parishioners and brother priests will remember most about him, said Father Caulfield.
When they think about Father Flynn they will likely recall that he was "a high acheiver, yet a man of great humility," said Father Caulfield.
Father Flynn died Jan. 16, 1988. He was 57.
"The evidence of his work is all around us in Ormond Beach," Father Caulfield said, "in the new church and facilities, but more importantly, in the people he served. They are his lasting monument."
Father Caulfield said Father Flynn was a "physically powerful" man but also quiet and not one to seek attention or personal glory.
In a statement released Monday, Bishop Thomas J. Grady said: "We join the parishioners of St. Brendan's Parish and the many friends of Father Michael Flynn in expressing sorrow for his death.
"He died, quietly after a painful struggle of several years with cancer," said the bishop. "He bore his illness courageously and without complaint, trying to the very end to maintain his ministry to his people .. .
"The beautiful new church at St. Brendan's stands as a memorial of his zeal. We are grateful to God for giving this fine priest to the service of the people of Orlando. We mourn his loss and pray that God will grant him peace and the fullness of joy," Bishop Grady said.
Bishop Grady said that in the last weeks of Father Flynn's life two of his sisters, Bridget and Ann, ministered to him.
"He was surrounded by expert and very loving care," the bishop said.
Funeral for Father Flynn was Tuesday. Bishop Grady, Father Caulfield and St. Brendan associate pastor Father Peter Uniowski were cocelebrants.
Father Flynn served as a missionary in Biafra, Africa, for seven' years before coming to the Diocese of Orlando in 1967.
Assignments here include associate pastor at Blessed Trinity Parish in Orlando and at St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach, and pastor at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Sharpes, and, since 1975, pastor of St. Brendan Parish.
He was born in Enfield, County Meath, Ireland. Father Flynn was one of eight children. He was ordained in Ireland in March 1959.
Survivors include his brothers John, James, Thomas and Ted, all of Ireland; and sisters Brigid Luttrell of Droitwich, England, Ann of Dublin, Ireland, and Mary McNamee of Ireland.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
The following is from the archives of the Florida Catholic newspaper, 1988.
