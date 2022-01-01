MAITLAND | On Jan. 13, 2015, Father Mark Wegg, who served as pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church in Clermont from 2003 to 2007, passed on to the Lord. We are grateful for his ministry to the Church and for his loving care of Blessed Sacrament Parish. May he know the reward of his goodness in the presence of the Eternal Father.
Father Wegg was a resident of Maitland, Florida at the time of passing.
Father Wegg is survived by his sister, Michelle, her husband, Al, and four nephews and five nieces. His parents, Marion and Eugene, and his brother, Eugene, predeceased him.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
The following is from the archives of the Diocese of Orlando, 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.