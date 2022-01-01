KEY WEST | Born July 25, 1956, in Rio de Janeiro, Father Bastos was raised in the Jewish faith and was a rabbinical student in Brazil before converting to Catholicism. He arrived in Florida in 1992 to attend seminary and was ordained for the Diocese of Orlando May 27, 1995. He served at St. Peter Parish in Deland and Holy Redeemer Parish in Kissimmee.
In 1998 Father Bastos left to serve at St. Rita and St. Helen parishes in the Diocese of Palm Beach to be closer to family. Father Bastos died in Key West, Jan. 4, 2021.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
The following is from the archives of the Orlando Diocese, 2021.
