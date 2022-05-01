Father John William Garvy, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, 100, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2005. Born onMarch 16, 1905, he grew up in Chicago, the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Cosmos Garvy and the eldest son in a family of 10.
Father Garvy earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan in 1929, and soon thereafter married Margaret Cantwell Garvy, who preceded him in death in 1966.
At the age of 78 he entered a Benedictine seminary and was ordained as a Catholic priest in 1985. He served as assistant pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Lakeland until he retired to Black Mountain at the age of 84, where he was visited often by his sons and daughter, whom he loved, for whom he prayed and whose love and respect he earned.
Surviving Father Garvy are his four children, John Jr., Robert, Daniel, Sally and their spouses; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace.
