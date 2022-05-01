Father James John MacLoughlin passed away peacefully May 20, 2010, in the rectory of St. Augustine Church, Casselberry.
Father MacLoughlin was born April 24, 1938, Warrenpoint, County Down, Ireland. He was the only son of Mr. John J. Macloughlin and Alice Walsh MacLoughlin. Father MacLoughlin was educated in his beloved Warrenpoint, County Down. His father owned a grocery store and a public house where Father MacLoughlin worked before entering his seminary.
He was ordained on Jan. 20, 1963, in Ireland and soon after relocated to the United States. He served as a priest in the northeast and eventually went out west to Washington state. In 1972, he came to Central Florida and became associate pastor at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Winter Park. He ministered there until 1975, when he became associate pastor at Blessed Trinity in Ocala. In 1977, Father MacLoughlin went to St. Mary of the Lakes, Eustis. In 1983, Father MacLoughlin became pastor at St. Theresa Parish, Belleview, where he remained pastor until his retirement in 2006. He retired to St. Augustine Parish in Casselberry.
Father MacLoughlin's sister, Cora said, "Jim was always a happy person. He was faithful to his Catholic beliefs and loved his ministry and priesthood. He lived a very simple life, never asking for more that what was placed before him. But he also had a sense of humor and liked a good joke and could be a prankster. Everyone loved my brother."
"He will forever be remembered for his bright smiling blue eyes, his hats and boots, his thought provoking conversations with people and preaching. His life was Christ centered where he welcomed all regardless of race, color, creed of background. His favorite pastime in his retirement years was reading history and biographies. Father Jim will especially be remembered for his March 17 annual singing of 'Oh Danny Boy' as a recessional hymn at Mass. He was a humble man who found his strength in the Eucharist and his devotion and intercessory help and aid of the Blessed Mother."
Father MacLoughlin was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, and was preceded in death by his beloved older sister Mary Doreen. He was survived by his younger sister, Cora Murphy, Ballycastle, County Antrim, Ireland; two nephews, Nigel and Geoffrey Murphy, and one niece Yvonne McGivern of Ireland.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace.
