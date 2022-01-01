DAYTONA BEACH | Father James Francis Edwards, 80, passed away Jan. 27, 2007, at Florida Hospital-Ormond Memorial. He was born April 1, 1926 in Corofin, Ireland, and moved to Florida in the 1970s from Little Rock, Arkansas.
Father Edwards was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving as a Chaplain and Captain during World War II. He graduated from University College, Dublin, Ireland with an engineering degree. On Feb. 26, 1961 he was ordained into priesthood at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Largo, Florida. Father Edwards retired to the Daytona Beach area after serving as Pastor of St. Anne Parish in DeBary, Florida. This was his pride and joy.
Survivors include two sisters, Elizabeth Leavey and Nora O'Callaghan, both of Dublin, Ireland; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
The following is from the archives of the Florida Catholic newspaper, 2007.
