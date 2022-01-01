VERO BEACH | Several hundred persons gathered at St. Helen Church here at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 14, 1974, for the Southern Deanery's specially concelebrated Mass of the Resurrection for the former pastor, Father Hugh Flynn, who died Jan. 9, 1975, in Daytona Beach. Father John B. O'Hare, vicar forane and pastor, concelebrated with 12 other priests of his deanery.
In a homily, Father Peter C. Dolan, pastor of St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Fort Pierce, used the opportunity to publicly acknowledge "the greatness of the man whom we all knew so well and loved so dearly."
He went on to say that Father Flynn loved to serve people and his priesthood was one of total service to others. It was "this concept of selfless service that attracted him to the priesthood after pursuing a secular career for ten years.
It was this same concept of selfless service that moved him to hear confessions, help with masses, communions and parish work on his release from the hospital some weeks ago when, in fact, he should have been taking a complete rest. It was this same concept of selfless service that consumed him in the end.
Speaking of the quality of Father Flynn's priestly service, Father Dolan continued, "When a human being bares his soul to another, with all of the evil as well as the good, and finds compassion not contempt; when a human being in need finds a generous benefactor to help, when a human being, deprived of human rights and treated as an inferior, finds a champion of what is right and defender of what is just, then he has found a Christlike friend. Father Flynn was all of these things to all men, regardless of race, color or creed, and that is why he was a friend of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
The following is from the archives of the Florida Catholic newspaper, 1975.
