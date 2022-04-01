Father Edward A. Hamilton, age 90, born March 29, 1928, died April 6, 2018. He was the son of the late Margaret Helen Hamilton and James Boyd Hamilton; brother of Thomas Barry Hamilton, Sister (Irene) and the late James W. Hamilton (late Mary) and Virgil B. Hamilton (Mary Anne); also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and a great-great niece and nephew.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace.
