Father Eduardo Benitez was born in Santiago, Chile. He was preceded in his call to be with his Lord Jesus Christ by his parents Luis Benitez and Ana Enrich, who let their happy kid join the Salesian Fathers.
An intelligent man with a clear mind, a perennial good mood, a great sense of humor, he excelled in many sports. He was a formidable soccer goalkeeper. He enjoyed helping others through education, Christian values and the spiritual guidance.
Father Benitez was ordained a Catholic priest Oct. 22, 1966. Because of his talents he was assigned to different positions in Chile, Spain, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the United States. He was an outstanding teacher of religion, literature, art, history and communication. He performed different duties in those schools where Father Benitez was part of their team, including as a competent principal.
His pastoral work saw him being a counselor, a chaplain of prisons and hospitals, and as an efficient and dynamic associate pastor. He also was a journalist prepared at the Ohio State University. He polished his title under the supervision of the BBC of London in England and Ireland.
He published many magazines covering a range of different ages, he prepared radio programs and he wrote articles about personal formation, and interesting book about Catholic spirituality and a few humorous books. He was director of Communication Centers, and accomplished photographer, cameraman and he had time to create beautiful murals.
Father Benitez belongs to the Diocese of Orlando where he served the Hispanic Communities including St. Paul in Daytona Beach; Holy Redeemer in Kissimmee; Good Shepherd, Blessed Trinity, St. Joseph and St. Isaac Jogues in Orlando; Our Lady of Lourdes in Melbourne and Our Lady of the Lakes in Deltona.
According to a letter sent by 800 parishioners to the late Bishop Thomas J. Grady, Father Benitez was a priest with human qualities of humility, patience and understanding. He was a warm friend, always available, compassionate with people suffering from problems, sorrows or undergoing a crisis. Under his gentle guidance the activities groups and ministries flowered and became vital and vibrant parts of the parishes. His unquenchable enthusiasm, leadership, Christian convictions and very good homilies had a lasting effect in a great number of parishioners.
Father Edward Benitez followed the motto lived by St. Augustine: “With you I am a Christian; for you I am a priest.” May this friend of everyone by the grace of God rest in peace.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace.
