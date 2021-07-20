Father Benesevich was born October 19, 1920 in Waterbury, Connecticut. He attended St. Thomas Seminary in Connecticut and St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore and was ordained December 21, 1945 for the Diocese of Hartford. He served in a number of parishes in Connecticut before arriving in Florida in 1962 to serve at St. Charles in Orlando. He served there from 1962 – 1968 and taught at Bishop Moore High School. In addition to his parish duties he served as Chaplain to Mercy Hospital in Orlando from 1965 - 1967. He became pastor of Resurrection Parish in Winter Garden from 1968-1971 and was incardinated into the Diocese of Orlando in 1970. He then served as pastor of Our Saviour in Cocoa Beach from 1971 -1972, followed by Holy Spirit in Lake Wales from 1972 until his retirement in 1984. Father Benesevich died August 26, 1993.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
