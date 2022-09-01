Father Andrzej ‘Andrew’ Pietraszko

Father Andrzej "Andrew" Pietraszko: Born Aug. 12, 1971; ordained May 10, 2003; died Aug. 27, 2021.

It took a while for Father Andrzej “Andrew” Pietraszko to find his special calling. Ordained a priest in 2003 for the Archdiocese of Miami, he served at parishes and as a high school chaplain before discovering his true talent: ministering to the sick.

That’s what he had been doing for the past three years at Baptist Hospital when he died Aug. 27, 2021, after contracting COVID-19.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.