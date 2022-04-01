Bishop Thomas Grady

Bishop Thomas J. Grady, age 87, Altamonte Springs, died Sunday, April 21, 2002. Bishop Grady was the Retired Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Orlando. Born in Chicago, Illinois he was ordained priest in 1938. He was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of The Archdiocese of Chicago in 1967 and Bishop of Orlando in 1974. He retired in 1990.
Bishop Grady was survived by his sister, Eileen Barry of Altamonte Springs; a brother, George Grady of Chicago; and three nieces and three nephews.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace.
